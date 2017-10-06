***

The banquet is over. The women push back their chairs from the table, begin to gather their things. "If you come later tonight," one of them says, "you'll see us in our African finery. It's what we always wear for that event."

A word on the sartorial brilliance of the Tents. These are women who know how to dress, who understand the importance of a smart outfit, who do not need an essay in material cultures to tell them about the signifiers of class and rank in the buttons on a blazer or the presence or absence of white stockings.

The hallway in the hotel leading to the banquet room is lined with tables where businesses sell their wares. All these businesses are small and black-owned. It is another piece of the Tents' pragmatic activism — a very real example of economic justice. There's a woman who is custom-embroidering tea towels with her portable sewing machine: they are emblazoned with words like "SISTER" and "PREACHER." There's a display of purses — in the Delta and AKA colors — and, of course, the many bags that just have variations of Michelle Obama's beaming face.

The Tents' commitment to practical organizing and their radical use of fashion becomes even more apparent that evening. This event is open to the public, so there are men here, as well as white politicians and leaders who have worked with the Tents on community projects. The biggest and most impressive of these is an affordable-housing complex that the organization owns and runs. The Tents were able to secure a multimillion-dollar contract from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to build affordable apartments for black senior citizens. They also employ some of their own members to run and maintain the complex.

Nearly everyone in the hall, except for the visiting politicians, is in "African" dress. These are truly impressive outfits that put the faux-batik skirt I bought on Fulton Street to shame. The women wear dresses of burnt orange and black and gold, and the men scattered across the audience are wearing purple and blue.

A member stands and delivers the history of the Tents again. She says, "Our membership includes professional women and businesswomen as well as homemakers. This encompasses a wide range and embraces women from all walks of life. Our order does not exclude any woman based on your situation in life, your wealth, or your lack of wealth, prestige, or denomination."

This is unique in terms of black fraternal and sororal organizations. Groups like Jack and Jill and the Urban League were known for being strictly for upper-middle- and upper-class black people, and some of the groups have a history of excluding members based on the darkness of their skin. As an example: according to family lore, my grandmother was the "first dark-skinned" president of the social club she organized in the Boston area — a fact that was told to me when I was younger without irony, with only pride.

In contrast, Tents members are from all social classes — Lodis Gloston was a school principal before she retired; others work in government or real estate, and some are working class. In the past, Tents members were often nurses, another link to the organization's founder, Annetta Lane. And even at this conference, there is a small but vocal group of health-care workers.

This connection to health care is central to the Tents' mission. The speaker continues, "The chief purpose of this organization is to care for the sick, comfort those who are distressed, bury the dead, and provide home for the aged." These are universal concerns, as pressing today as they would have been during the organization's founding in the 1860s. But when you realize the context of that founding, these aims take on poignancy. When a person is enslaved, their access to health care, to a dignified old age, even agency over how they will die, how they will be buried, and how they will be memorialized — all of this is not an option. It took great bravery, great self-assurance, for the founders of this organization to claim these acts for themselves and their loved ones and to set up an institution to ensure that their descendants could do the same.

Most astonishing about the Tents is the fact that about a generation out of slavery, in 1894, they established a rest home for the elderly that they ran continuously, with no outside financial help and with no bankruptcy, for over 100 years, until 2002. In addition, at a certain point in the mid-century, the Tents served as a mortgage house for black families and churches who would not have been able to apply for loans from white banks. The Tents, therefore, literally helped build the institutions and homes of their communities.

The women around me, of course, already know this history and are rightfully proud of it. They applaud when the talk is over. The whole evening is not over until close to midnight, and, we are reminded a few times, there is a 7 a.m. prayer breakfast the following morning. But the women around us are as energetic as ever as the meeting breaks up. I spot, through the crowd, Annette Richter again. But again, she is surrounded by her fans, so I resolve to talk to her another day.