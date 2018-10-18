Home Blog

Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner Say Goodbye to Lenny

Elizalde
Dearest Lennys,

When we began plotting Lenny almost four years ago, we were casually referring to this venture as our cool older sister — someone who’s been there, done that, someone who’s learned from her successes and her failures. But this newsletter has grown way beyond that dream. It was our dearest hope that we could create a space where new voices were safe to speak, and speak loudly. But we didn’t create that.

*You* did.

What you have created — a fiercely passionate community of dedicated readers, writers, and artists — is more than we ever could have asked for. Because, of course, Lenny IS you: (8), (2), (3), (4), (5) who shared her words here.

Excuse the nostalgia — we’re looking back today because this is Lenny’s final chapter.

In the three years since we began, the Internet has opened up for underrepresented writers in ways we wouldn’t have predicted or believed from our 2015 bunker. It was an honor to be part of that brigade, and we can’t wait to see how those who forged that path keep holding space after Lenny is gone.

While there’s no one reason for our closure, this change allows for growth and a shift in perspectives — ours and yours. But can we ask one favor? Please, continue to push forward the voices that need a platform, the untold stories that deserve to be heard, the diversity that the publishing industry claims to value but has never mastered.

And know (and we know you do!) that, as powerful as storytelling is, it’s only half the work. What comes after is equally important. Real change-making takes work, and part of that work will come this November. There is nothing more critical to counteracting the daily devastation of the current regime than the midterm elections. Knock on strangers’ doors, drive people (9), host a postcard-writing party (6), canvas at Taylor Swift concerts. Do whatever it takes.

From endings there inevitably come new beginnings, so in today’s issue, we’re focusing on rebirth. Our own Lenny editors bring you three tales of communities that are refusing to self-destruct and building up instead, from racism, oppression, and climate change, to turn challenges into opportunities:

—Kaitlyn Greenidge (7) who are fighting against the maternal health crisis for black women.

—Tahirah Hairston (10) to learn how marine biologists are using in-vitro fertilization to save our coral reefs.

—And Kristine Mar (1) that prison-re-entry programs like Atlanta’s Freedom Overground provide for formerly incarcerated LGBTQ people.

We want to thank the three remarkable women above, and everyone who has brought Lenny to life, including the core queens (and one king) Jessica Grose, Ben Cooley, Laia Garcia, Doreen St. Félix, Dianca London Potts, Mikki Halpin, Liz Watson …

And mostly, truly, our readers — thank you for letting us hitch our apple wagon to your star. We trust that Lenny’s mission to amplify unheard voices and the complexities of the female experience will roar even louder inside (and outside) each of you. We’ll be keeping our ears to the shell for the sound of your plans in action.

Love always,

Lena Dunham, co-founder
Jenni Konner, co-founder
Molly Elizalde, editorial and creative director

In the Running: Lauren Underwood

Mar
**Name:** Lauren Underwood

**Age:** 32

**The Race:** Illinois’ Fourteenth Congressional District

**Making History:** I would be the first woman and the first person of color to represent my district, and the youngest African American woman in Congress — ever.

**The Challenge:** I’m a registered nurse. I’ve spent my career working to expand health-care coverage in communities across our country. I decided to run when my representative demonstrated his intention to take that coverage away. He made a promise to protect coverage for people with preexisting conditions, like me, and then he turned his back on us and voted for a version without that protection.

I take care of patients who rely on their coverage. As someone who worked on the Affordable Care Act, I read the law and I know that it works. I know that we can fix what didn’t work.

**The Best and Worst Advice:** When I first started working in government, I was a career employee. I had just gotten my dream job of helping to transform our health-care system and working to implement the ACA. On my first day, one of the assistants told me, “Sit right there for the next thirty-five years and you can retire.”

I think that she meant it as a compliment, but I was kind of horrified, because the idea of having any one job for thirty-five years is just terrifying. I want to be challenged and have the opportunity to grow. I realized that I was going to have to be intentional about my professional development, that I was going to have to seek out those opportunities myself.

The best advice is to be prepared for the opportunity. I certainly didn’t know that I was going to run. But by taking my professional development into my own hands, I ended up enrolling myself in a variety of women’s leadership and training programs. And so when the time came, I was ready to do what I felt called to do.

**My Most Powerful Political Memory:** When I was in first grade, I remember my teacher held a mock election. I was the only person in my class who thought Bill Clinton would win. I remember being stunned to have been in such a minority. Up until that point, I assumed that everybody was raised in a family like mine and had similar beliefs.

So many people in my community, even now, feel like they’re the only Democrats — that we live in this proverbial sea of red. That was my first glimpse of that feeling.

**Real Talk:** It’s about persistence. This campaign started as an incredible DIY project. I built my website. We wrote our script for the commercial and found somebody to film it. Everything was done by just me and a friend at the very beginning. But we were tenacious, and we were resourceful, and we were relentless, and we’re so close to winning this election. It’s always worth it to put everything on the line to fight for what’s right. Always.

*Meena Harris is the founder of the (1)*

Future Oceans

Elizalde
On an early afternoon in late September, I step out onto the beach in Puerto Morelos, Mexico, to what I can only describe as a glimpse into a dystopian vacation.

The beach reeks of rotten eggs and sewage, the smell leaking onto the recreational areas of the beachfront resort; it’s an unforgettable stench due to — I later learn — the massive amounts of sargassum washing ashore on the Caribbean coast. The usually pristine, clear seawater is murky as a result. The shoreline and its idyllic white sand are covered with it, a brown algae turned black and smelly when decomposed, making a swim out to the ocean impossible without a boat ride or a discomforting barefoot trek through the piles and piles of sargassum. Yet the tourists — some in town for weddings, others for bachelor and bachelorette parties, and others just to relax — are sipping on margaritas, floating in the pool, and lounging on beach chairs looking out to the ocean in the midst of what seems to be, unbeknownst to them, an environmental crisis.

For a glimpse at the realities of where the damage is most rampant, I spend a day with Dr. Anastazia Banaszak, a research professor at the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) in the Reef Systems Academic Unit. For the past twelve years, alongside her team and postgrad students, she has been working with inarguably the most important species to the health of the ocean: coral and coral reefs. Banaszak and her team are studying coral’s habits, building a seed bank, and learning to reproduce it in preparation for disastrous conditions, which we seem to be getting closer and closer to every year, fighting against time.

“There’s a lot of consequences to what we’re doing, and we really don’t understand just how bad it is,” Banaszak says. “The ocean is sending us warning signals. It’s sending us warning signals with the sargassum, it’s sending us warning signals with the coral-reef big bleaching. Nature is trying to tell us, ‘You’re throwing too many stressors at me.’ ”

***

Since 2011, there have been reports, linked to warmer temperatures and pollution, of increases in sargassum blooms on the Caribbean coasts, with 2015 being one of the worst years. Now 2018 is setting a record high; the sargassum season typically starts in June and ends in September, but this year it started in February, and Banaszak tells me she thinks it will last until November.

It’s not that the algae is bad or unnatural; in usual conditions, bits of sargassum floating in the ocean provide shelter for seahorses, crabs, and other small fish, and a resting place for baby sea turtles making their way out to the ocean for the first time. But the massive amount of it is creating ripple effects for the environment and the community that inhabits it. (3), with some hotels livestreaming the removal to reassure tourists.)

A healthy coral reef means white sand, less damage during natural disasters, and a thriving ecosystem. It’s the reason why there is even such thing as “the perfect beach getaway.” Quintana Roo’s economy is 90 percent dependent on tourism, or what you would call a “sun and sand” economy, which (4) as of August. If tourists stop visiting hotels and restaurants, locals in the community won’t have jobs, and fishermen won’t have places to sell what they catch.

In the ocean, conditions are devolving exponentially. Some species of coral have (5) that causes them to die in rapid time. Banaszak and other researchers haven’t yet been able to pinpoint a cure or a cause, but signs point to the increase in sargassum. (Researchers are also worried that the disease could spread to fish.)

This new coral disease adds to the ongoing damage already done — the 80 percent decline in coral across the Caribbean from overfishing, excess pollution, global warming (which causes coral bleaching), and an increase of hurricanes, which makes it hard for coral and the animals that depend on it to recover. It’s not that coral hasn’t been in dire conditions before (“They’ve gone through worse periods in the past,” Banaszak says), it’s that it’s not recovering in the same way, owing to all these external forces. In light of this, Mexico, which is part of MesoAmericano, the second-largest coral-reef system, created (6), which essentially ensures immediate restoration of the reef and, as a result, the land, as it creates a line of defense against hurricanes.

***

It’s a busy day at the Reef Systems Academic Unit, right on the coast of Puerto Morelos and hidden from the tourist-filled resorts and hotels. Banaszak greets me in a T-shirt that reads “Keep Calm and Reproduce Corals,” fitting for a woman who has been studying coral for the past twenty years. Born in Australia, she learned to scuba dive when she was fifteen. Reminiscing, she tells me that her ultimate wish is to take coral reefs back to the way they looked on her first dive, over 30 years ago: vibrant, healthy, and, most importantly, alive.

In 2011, Banaszak started working on coral-reef production, a job that, as she explains it, sounds like a hybrid of fertility specialist and matchmaker. In the summer months, when the coral is spawning, Banaszak and her team go out at night to collect coral eggs and sperm for fertilization in the lab. So far, they have nine different collection sites across the Caribbean Sea. In 2015, Banaszak and her UNAM team got funding from the Mexican government for a project to start coral reproduction using in-vitro fertilization (IVF) — yes, the same procedure women all over the world use to get pregnant — in collaboration with (7). The method was successful for sperm from elkhorn and staghorn coral, while other species failed to fertilize after they were frozen. The biggest challenge comes in raising the coral until they are ready to be planted on reefs, as the mortality rate is fairly high. The project ended this spring, and Banaszak and her team are busy working on other reproduction methods while awaiting more funding.

“I still have that vision of reefs the way they were, and when I see them the way they are now, it shouldn’t be like this. It’s what drives me to try to keep going,” Banaszak says. “Even under situations where other people are saying, ‘You know, you’ve got to take care of this and that and the other.’ I’m like, ‘Yes, that’s true. Let somebody take care of it, and in the meantime I want to try to research how to make them better.’ If we don’t have these techniques, we won’t be able to reproduce .”

***

Mary Hagedorn, a marine biologist with the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute, pioneered the IVF method of coral restoration, and taught her technique to Banaszak and her team at UNAM. Hagedorn worked on cryopreserving fish embryos until 2004, when she saw the dire state of coral and their reefs and wanted to try the same method on them. Instead of freezing eggs, like in IVF for humans, Hagedorn freezes coral sperm, creating a sperm bank. Back in 2012, (1) that she had frozen around one trillion sperm, “enough to fertilize 500 million to one billion eggs.”

“If we lose our coral reefs, it will be the first ecosystem that we have lost while man is alive,” Hagedorn (2). “It will be on our watch, and most of it due to us. I don’t think that is acceptable.”

Banaszak has been using this technique since 2015, explaining to me that a coral sperm bank is similar to techniques used in Norway and Iceland, which have seed banks of all their trees and plants in case of a disaster. She and her team, along with Hagedorn and other scientists around the world, are doing the same thing with coral sperm so that in the next ten, 50, or 100 years, there is some type of security for the ocean. The next big step is finding the right environment in which to freeze and reproduce eggs (they’ve successfully frozen them, but those eggs were no longer viable for fertilization) and, eventually, to freeze embryos (the fertilized coral sperm and egg). This summer, Banaszak and her team froze sperm, which is usually only viable for a couple of hours, on site in their boat instead of waiting to travel back to the lab, making it possible to collect sperm in remote locations.

Normally, coral is able to reproduce on its own, but with the current state of coral reefs and their rapid decline, artificial reproduction provides some assistance and the possibility to use the DNA to make different combinations of species with both fresh and frozen sperm. The idea is to produce new coral genotypes and let nature select the ones that are most resistant (to diseases, warmer temperatures, and natural disasters) instead of creating some sort of “super coral.” “We’ve got way too many examples in agriculture of where you select for disease resistance, and then it turns out that it’s susceptible to temperature change, or something like that. There’s enough examples to make me worry that if we do this in corals, we’re not doing them any favors,” Banaszak says.

***

It’s 9:30 p.m., and Sandra Mendoza Quiroz, a marine biologist and Banaszak’s right hand, takes me out for a snorkel to see the coral spawn, which only happens on certain summer nights, usually during a full moon. Tonight isn’t one of those nights, so I don’t see it. But I do see some crabs, a baby octopus, live coral, and, unfortunately, coral that is dying and covered with algae from the new disease.

Born in Oaxaca, Mexico, Quiroz had her first encounter with the ocean when she was twelve, on a family trip to Puerto Escondido, where she found shells and saw animals on the shoreline, which made her wonder what lived under the sea. For the past ten years she has been working with Banaszak, first as a student and now as a reef-restoration technician. While we were snorkeling you could tell who was actually comfortable in the water, and it wasn’t me — I used a life buoy.

We swam out over 100 meters once jumping off the boat, and Quiroz was calm, cool, and collected. In the summer, she spends her nights either snorkeling or scuba diving to collect sperm and eggs to take back to the lab, meaning she often ends her workday around midnight.

At 10:40 p.m., we make our way back to land. All the hotels are quiet and the beachfronts are empty, yet Quiroz and other UNAM researchers are out planning for the future of our oceans. There’s a sense of hope, as their methods so far have been working. They’ve already reproduced and planted coral grown from their lab across the Caribbean, with six- and seven-year-old ones on a reef damaged by a shipwreck, and two- and three-year-old ones on a reef that has degraded.) But there’s still a sense of concern — scientists say that the oceans won’t have coral reefs by 2050.

“Without hesitation, there must be a global change in which we live friendly with the environment and try to restore what has been damaged,” Quiroz says. “I just hope that it is done in time so as not to extinguish them.”

While Banaszak has hope for coral’s future, her outlook isn’t so positive when talking about humans, their effect on the environment, and the urgent need for change, mentioning “excess” as a main culprit. Earlier in the day, Banaszak showed me some photos of tourists around the Caribbean coast who have carved their names into live coral. Therein lies the disconnect: coral are living things, but most humans see them as mere rocks. Banaszak thinks we need to bring coral reefs to people through environmental education, school curricula, and documentaries, like *Chasing Coral* (“It’s like bringing the reefs into their home; they can just turn on the TV”).

Quiroz wants people to get back to the Mexican saying *“En el mar, la vida es más sabrosa.”* It means “In the sea, life is more tasty.” And it starts by renewing our relationship with the ocean and all of its ecosystems, including coral reef. It’s not just something beautiful to look at, but a living thing with which we coexist.

*Tahirah Hairston still can’t believe she went snorkeling in the middle of the night (and didn’t die!).*

Building a Lifeline

Mar
Last January, a year before the completion of his prison sentence, Sunny moved into a transitional center outside Atlanta. On the condition of good behavior, he’d be able to work outside the prison for a year, saving up funds and getting acclimated to life after release. Sunny was excited for a new start. In particular, he looked forward to starting the hormone therapy that wasn’t available to him in prison. Instead, he quickly discovered that the institutional transphobia he’d dealt with while incarcerated wasn’t much easier to fight after he got out.

Transitional centers, more commonly known as halfway houses, are traditional stopping points for ex-prisoners looking to reintegrate into society. Whether they check in voluntarily or as a condition of their release, transitional centers can provide housing, rehabilitation, and guidance for people lacking support systems outside of prison.

However, many of these re-entry programs hew closely to societal norms, making it difficult for LGBTQ ex-prisoners to find the support they need. Some halfway houses for women place an (5), making the pursuit of a male romantic partner a life goal equivalent to earning a GED. Many houses outright reject queer and trans people hoping to enter their programs. And most lack the resources and cultural competency to help people address housing and employment discrimination, process trauma associated with homophobia or transphobia, or access appropriate medical care.

Sunny was hopeful for the new opportunities available to him at the transitional center. Once there, he started seeing a psychiatrist who prescribed him testosterone. But his excitement was cut short when the center’s staff refused to allow him to take his prescription on the premises.

Having spent a decade excluded from the outside world, Sunny had no idea where to turn to for help. He resorted to taking his T shots at work, but on one occasion, a co-worker reported him for having an unauthorized visitor (a friend had picked up Sunny’s prescription and helped him to administer the shot), and Sunny was sent back to prison.

Sunny felt targeted. “Good behavior” wasn’t tied to his actual actions; it simply meant having a gender identity that was legible within the systems he was living in. When he got out of prison a year later, he was determined to establish the kind of life where he’d be able to fend for himself.

Then, unexpectedly, Sunny received a Facebook friend request from Pinky Shear. Shear is the organizer behind (6), an Atlanta-based grassroots organization that works with trans and gender-nonconforming people affected by incarceration. She told Sunny that she was available to help with any problems he might run into as he adjusted to life on the outside. Eventually, thanks to Shear’s referrals, Sunny resumed his testosterone therapy and has recently begun looking into top surgery.

***

Freedom Overground is one of a few grassroots support networks scattered throughout the country that serve trans and gender-nonconforming ex-prisoners working to rebuild their lives on the outside. These re-entry programs do not rely on punitive measures or control to get people “back on track.” Instead, they work with ex-prisoners to develop re-entry plans specific to their needs while providing unconditional access to medical providers, housing, employment opportunities, legal advice, and more.

Freedom Overground grew out of Shear’s advocacy for (7), a black trans man who received a harsh sentence for killing his rapist in self-defense. Shear and Peterson first met while both serving sentences at Pulaski State Prison, a women’s facility in Georgia. There, officials ignored Peterson’s reports of harassment and requests for trans-specific health care. Shear, on the other hand, was the first person Peterson had ever met “who even knew the word *trans.*” The two quickly became close, and once Shear got out, she began sending Peterson information about his case while pressuring prison officials to improve his living conditions.

In 2015, a lawsuit filed by a trans woman named (8) led to changes in the Georgia prison system, allowing inmates to start hormone therapy while incarcerated. Shear kept Peterson abreast of the case as it moved through the courts. The next year, he became the first trans inmate in Georgia to start testosterone while incarcerated. Soon, Peterson’s fellow inmates were asking Shear for help as well, including resources to tap into after they were released.

Shear began to notice the systemic nature of abuses against trans or gender-nonconforming inmates, who comprise about 10 percent of the prison population at Pulaski. She started communicating with more inmates at facilities throughout the South, building a database of inmates’ narratives. The database, she stresses, is crucial for advocating for the rights of the trans and gender-nonconforming prison population. Correctional departments refuse to address rights violations because they refuse to acknowledge trans inmates’ existence.

Shear says that the thirty-three trans inmates she has interviewed have all experienced at least one instance of sexual assault (and more than 80 percent of them had experienced assault before incarceration). These experiences profoundly influence trans prisoners’ mental and physical health, which the justice system has (1).

In response, Shear hopes to present the Georgia Department of Corrections with a set of trauma-recovery guidelines for trans and gender-nonconforming prisoners. She’s worried, however, about whether she’ll even be able to complete her research, thanks to new GDOC protocols that (9). “If we can’t communicate with them,” she says, “we can’t find out what their needs are.” Meeting those needs would give survivors in and out of prison a better chance of healing from trauma.

***

The alternative network of support provided by Freedom Overground can be vital for queer and trans people who may have lost familial safety nets due to abuse, neglect, or rejection. This support can be found in other organizations, too, like (2), a national “family” of LGBTQ prisoners and non-incarcerated allies.

V, a Black and Pink organizer who relocated to New York upon her release from a men’s correctional center in Illinois, credits the organization with helping her to access trans medical care for the first time in her life, and giving her a network through which to make friends in a brand-new city.

V and I meet at a diner near Central Park on a Sunday afternoon. She’s dressed in a loose white button-up and light gray cargo shorts, with a black-and-white-patterned bandanna tied around her forehead. Her all-white outfit (or the closest thing she could come to it) is for a silent vigil for victims of Hurricane Maria, which was held outside Trump Tower earlier that day. Except V, clashing with the event’s organizers, wasn’t willing to stay silent. Staying silent “is what got us here,” she says. As a *boricua* herself, she’d want to be honored by making noise, by speaking out.

“I think prison gave me the anger that I needed to make me want to change the world,” she tells me.

For V, who wasn’t out as trans before entering prison, trying to transition on the inside was nearly impossible. It took years before prison officials approved her request to see a psychiatrist for gender dysphoria — usually the first step in a medical gender transition. When she arrived at the psychiatric ward, she was required to attend six months of therapy before she could even be considered for hormones. And once she’d completed all six months, she was simply told that she wasn’t “feminine” enough to be approved for further treatment.

V is a self-described tomboy who doesn’t believe that there is one singular definition of womanhood. To most prison staff, however, “To be on hormones, you have to basically be a stereotype.” Gender transition is more often seen as a last resort than as a core part of someone’s personhood. Trans prisoners understand that the only way to get officials to take their gender identities seriously is to put their lives at risk. Officials in the men’s facility “didn’t want people looking like women,” allegedly “for *our* protection,” V says. Because of this, it was normal for “ girls to cut themselves just to be able to get razors, bras, underwear, or makeup.”

“If we wanted to get stuff done, we would have to attempt suicide,” V says, matter-of-factly.

To put this practice of self-harm into a larger context, gender-nonconforming and trans people, especially trans women, already face heightened levels of abuse and assault in prison. Transgender women report (3) than the general population while incarcerated, with black trans women being the most vulnerable. Trans women are also much more likely to experience abuse or harassment at the hands of staff than from other inmates, and the denial of hormone therapy that V describes is a particularly common form of abuse.

If it wasn’t for other incarcerated trans women, V says, “I probably wouldn’t be here now.” The trans women she met behind bars, and those she read about in Black and Pink’s monthly newsletter, offered inspiration and a glimmer of hope. If those women could survive and still have the will to advocate for others, she could, too.

***

The first time I visit the (10) offices, in the Tenderloin District of San Francisco, I end up at the wrong building. But people in the neighborhood all know and love the organization’s executive director, Janetta Johnson, and are quick to help me find her. When I finally arrive at the right location, the offices are cramped, with motivational posters filling the walls and client files on nearly every surface. It’s a stressful time, Johnson tells me — the building is being condemned, and TGIJP has been forced to look for a new home in a city notorious for its lack of affordable real estate.

I’m here to learn about TGIJP’s Melenie Eleneke Grassroots Re-Entry Program, named after a late member of the TGIJP community. “Trans people don’t have people to come home to,” says Johnson, whose own experiences reflect those of TGIJP’s members. “We become that family.”

Johnson moved to San Francisco from Florida in 1997, when she learned about (11), a black trans woman and a legendary figure from the Stonewall era of gay and trans liberation. Johnson had spent time in the criminal-justice system and was looking for a new start when a friend gave her Miss Major’s number. Two weeks later, Johnson showed up at her office — and hasn’t left since.

“I spent the first three years crying on her boobs,” Johnson says. “Miss Major was that one person that loved me and nurtured me and held me and came to me while I was dealing with trauma that I didn’t necessarily understand.”

In 2005, Miss Major joined the then-recently-founded TGIJP, eventually assuming the role of executive director. At TGIJP, she continued the work she had done for years, providing direct services to trans and queer people of color throughout the Bay Area and advocating for their rights in local and state politics. (4), she passed the leadership reins on to Johnson.

Drawing on her experience as one of Miss Major’s “daughters,” a term trans women use to describe the generational relationship of care and knowledge that can be passed from one trans woman to another, Johnson developed a formalized re-entry program at TGIJP that provides a salary, resources, and support to recently released clients.

Johnson recognizes that the lifetime effects of structural oppression can be fatal. That’s why one of her priorities is for members of TGIJP’s re-entry program to work toward processing and recovering from long-held traumas. TGIJP frequently works to connect clients with therapists and psychiatrists, but because many trans people have had negative interactions with mental-health providers — who often pathologize or outright dismiss their experiences — the organization also provides alternatives to traditional mental-health care. Participants work with a life coach to strategize their post-incarceration plans and improve their self-esteem. They also attend political-education classes to understand the historical oppression that may have affected their lives.

Together, the program’s members create and strengthen connections within their new community, so that they can be loved and cared for in the way that Johnson’s “mother,” Miss Major, was able to care for her. Re-entry isn’t about returning to life before prison, or conforming to a set image of the “model citizen” (one that’s largely cisgender and heterosexual); it’s about creating a system of support that may not have existed prior to incarceration.

Currently, TGIJP is working to build a new meeting space for the black trans community in the Bay Area. The Black Trans* Cultural Center will establish additional employment opportunities for members of TGIJP’s re-entry program, provide facilities for classes and events, like dinners and balls, and educate the public on the historical contributions of black trans people — of women like Miss Major and events like (12). It will be a home for artistic expression, historical memory, and, most importantly, familial love.

“It’s all about investing in people,” Johnson says. “It’s time, energy, love, and really, really humanizing people.”

*Kristine Mar can be reached at (13).*

Birthing Justice

Mar
My favorite picture book when I was three years old was called *Where Did I Come From?* It was a big cardboard book, with the title question written in large, black letters across the front. Inside, a comically oversized sperm cozied up to a cartoon egg, dressed in heels and with the false eyelashes of a young Dolly Parton. There were more realistic drawings, too — of white women’s bodies at different stages of pregnancy. And then, near the end, was the miracle of birth, complete with a baby’s head crowning. A few years later, when it became available at the local library, my mother rented a birthing documentary for us, too — a 40-minute video of, again, a white woman laboring, legs spread, a very muddled process happening below. I don’t think there was ever a time when I didn’t know about birth. My mother, good second-wave feminist that she was, did not believe in keeping any secrets about bodies or life or death.

In the years since then, I’ve maintained my fascination with birth. But the experience depicted in that picture book — taking place in some other country, where class and blackness appeared not to exist — seems like an incomplete education. The situation for black women giving birth has become grim. By all accounts, this country is in a crisis concerning black maternal health. In the United States, between (2). This means that women in America are more likely to die in childbirth than women in the rest of the developed world, and (3). This likelihood appears to be influenced by, but not necessarily connected to, income. In the spring, the Internet, or at least the corner of it that I frequent, was transfixed by the stories that Serena Williams and Beyoncé shared of their birth experiences. Both women spoke of the danger they faced. “It’s like that, even for them,” so many women I knew wrote to one another. For many of us, these two women are avatars of what we believe we could all accomplish if we didn’t have this weight of racism and sexism and classism and wealth disparity around our necks. Even Serena and Beyoncé, with all their beauty and wealth and fame — women whose very careers are built on understanding their own bodies and performing in top physical condition — couldn’t break this ceiling. It was and is chilling.

Traditionally, coverage of black women’s health assumes that the fault lies in us. Our bodies are always going wrong, according to the wider culture. Too fat, too black, too muscular, too sexual, too old, too young. But, of course, in reality, the mortality rate is linked directly to the environments we live in and the care we receive. One of the main causes of this, unsurprisingly, appears to be the stress of living in this racist, sexist society. Kiera Butler, writing in *Mother Jones*, (4). As Butler writes, “Scientists have known for decades that chronic stress can activate the cascade of hormones that kick-start labor. Everyone experiences stress, of course, but researchers think certain kinds of stress are more insidious than others.”

In September, Senator Kamala Harris introduced the Maternal Care Access and Reducing Emergencies (CARE) Act, a bill that would allocate $40 million in funding to train doctors to avoid making racist medical decisions and set up a program to improve prenatal care as well as reduce pregnancy injuries and complications. This is necessary, but as I thought about it more, I became interested in learning where black women were already responding to the threat, building a resource on their own. We’ve done it before, for nearly every seemingly impossible obstacle put before us. I knew that somewhere, black women were probably already doing the work for themselves.

I started with the (5), which was held this past September in Brooklyn. The conference is focused around researchers, doctors, doulas, and midwives who are concerned with birth justice. The birth-justice movement, in the words of the organization (6), “aims to dismantle inequalities of race, class, gender, and sexuality that lead to negative birth experiences, especially for women of color, low-income women, survivors of violence, immigrant women, queer and transfolks, and women in the Global South … It involves challenging abuses by medical personnel and overuse of medical interventions … It includes the right to choose whether or not to carry a pregnancy, to choose when, where, how, and with whom to birth, including access to traditional and indigenous birth-workers, such as midwives and doulas.”

One of the speakers at the conference was (7), a doula and oral historian who has been collecting the narratives of midwives and pregnant people’s birth stories. We meet a week after the conference, at her home in the Bronx, where she lives with her two children. The youngest, her daughter, occasionally lends her voice to our conversation, calling conversationally in baby talk from the other room. Nicole tells me that she was interested in pregnancy and childbirth from an early age. “We had a next-door neighbor who worked for the foster-care system, and she constantly had new babies coming in and out. I loved going over there … I wasn’t into Saturday-morning cartoons like my sisters were. But what I did like watching was TLC’s *Maternity Ward*.”

With her first child, Nicole was excited about the possibility of labor and childbirth. When her doctors scheduled her for a C-section, “I couldn’t help but wonder … What is this about, you know? Why am I just being put on this list to have a C-section?” she recalls. “Around that same time, at least three of my friends were also pregnant, and they all had C-sections, too. We were all young, we’re all black. Most of us were in the Bronx … there was more to why we were not receiving the support.”

After her experience, Nicole studied to become a doula while also pursuing her master’s in oral history. She is interested in “how we pass the stories down from our parents and their parents.” She describes the image of sitting at the feet of an elder, receiving information about who came before you, how we’re connected. Her oral-history practice is concerned with how birth has changed for women of African descent. “My hunch was that with the separation from traditional midwifery, we’ve also separated ourselves from the knowledge of how to care for ourselves and each other during pregnancy or in childbirth,” she says. She connects this separation to the frequency of C-sections and traumatic births among black women.

Nicole has also noticed the change in attitude toward midwives and home births. In previous generations, home birth was “a perfectly viable way to birth your baby,” she says. But now home birth is seen as risky. “So we have to wonder how much of this new thinking is being influenced by the way society has demonized traditions that are ours. That are … very African, very black, very of color,” Nicole says.

“It’s something that I think about at every birth that I attend as a doula,” she says. “This history that so many people are trying to reclaim. When I step into these spaces, I feel as though I am privy to this connection . In many ways, I believe that I am imparting some of that information on women and families.”

This deep connection and understanding of the cultural importance of birth practices in African American communities can be overlooked in midwifery training. A few days later, I speak to (8). Efe trained as a doula for five years in Texas before moving to Brooklyn, where she continued her training. Less than two percent of women graduating from midwifery programs are women of color. One of the major barriers for black women is the cost — midwifery programs cost thousands of dollars, as opposed to doula programs, and midwives are subject to more state regulations and control. And midwife courses are not covered by educational loans, meaning students have to pay for them out of pocket. This leaves us with a larger culture of midwifery that is disconnected from the birth-justice movement and the discussions black women and women of color raise.

In her experience, Efe explains, “the average white doula practice will serve an upper class. It is something that the wealthy will do in terms of hiring help … they’re just talking about comfort measures.” These doulas will only attend the birth for a few hours, or will be paid hourly. A full-spectrum practice, which Efe is training for, and which most black organizations train for, is more comprehensive. “The reproductive-justice framework is focused more on considering what that person’s life is going through,” Efe says. “We see clients at Rikers. We see clients in shelters. We see clients who are addicts. We see low income. We see high income. It’s the full spectrum of whatever that client may be, including attending abortions, miscarriages, and stillbirths.”

For Efe, the decision to become a midwife is mirrored in her family history. “I … have ancestral midwifery in my bloodline. My grandmother was a midwife, as well . So, for me, midwifery is in my bones, not necessarily just what I do to make money.”

She explains, “I actually didn’t know that was a midwife until I had already applied for school. My father was like, ‘Oh, you know my mom did this.’ I was like, ‘You never thought to tell me that?’ Then my mom was like, ‘Well, everyone was a midwife in that way. Not what we consider like today, but everyone participated in birth as a woman in the village.’ ”

For (1), a family connection also led to work as a doula: assisting with her cousin’s birth. Sabine is more recent in her training — she’s been working as a doula for about a year.

Sabine tells me about the most recent birth she attended. “When I first met this client, she had this provider that she was like, ‘Yeah, he’s OK.’ I started asking her questions. ‘So, you’re OK with not being a complete fan of the person who’s gonna help you deliver your baby?’ Just asking very basic questions helped her understand, ‘I have a right to enjoy the person that supports me in the delivery of my baby.’ ”

“She was able to have just the exact birth that she wanted,” Sabine said, which ended up being a home birth. “She just labored in the streets … She was walking and all the neighborhood aunties were calling, ‘You got this, girl! She’s about to come!’ ” This was in Crown Heights, one of the neighborhoods with the highest rates of pregnancy complications and mortality in the city.

“That’s what people of color should have access to,” Sabine says. “Imagine if everyone gave birth like that, active laboring, in the streets, with a supportive community like that. That’s beautiful.”

*Kaitlyn Greenidge is the author of* We Love You, Charlie Freeman. *She is at work on her second novel, about black women’s health and liberation during Reconstruction*.

"They Want to Silence Us"

Mar
“I was always hot and sweaty,” Valeria Fernanda said. The three-year-old squirmed in her chair, her ponytail bobbing, as she described the month-long trip that began in July 2018, when she and her mother migrated from Estelí, Nicaragua, to Reynosa, Mexico. Then, turning to her mother, Hazel Yolibeth Argueta, 22, who has matching gold-flecked hazel eyes, she said, “I want to go play on the swings,” and pointed to the playground. The two were staying at the Casa Hogar del Niño shelter while they applied for asylum in Mexico. Argueta, a single mother and a second-year nursing student at the university in Estelí, found her life upended when protests, which had erupted in Nicaragua in April, turned violent. It wasn’t long before she began receiving death threats and decided to flee.


|||Hazel Yolibeth Argueta, 22.|||

Daily life in Nicaragua during the protests was a challenge. As Argueta described, “We were in danger because my country is in bad shape; food is expensive, there are national shortages all the time, you can’t leave the house because you might get hit by a stray bullet and there is no functioning police force.”

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, who was re-elected in 2006 (he served his first term as president from 1985 to 1990), (1), which citizens have demanded, will create instability, and that the best thing for the country would be to keep him in office until 2021. In Nicaragua, presidents have traditionally been limited to two consecutive terms of five years, but in 2014 the Nicaraguan National Assembly approved changes to its constitution to allow Ortega to run for a third term.

In addition to (2) and freedom of expression during his time in office, in April 2018, (3) that would have increased taxes and decreased benefits for a population that was largely living on the edge of poverty already. In response, senior citizens and students joined forces to protest in the streets, and eventually, pro-government paramilitary forces responded with violence. By August, pro-government forces had killed over 300 students around the country, including some still in elementary school. The government has tried to dissociate itself from the violence by saying that those who have killed students are civilians, but students and other protesters believe that only the government could afford to train and hire snipers, and would have the motivation to do so, to quell protests.


|||Valeria Fernanda, 3.|||

When (4), I met with some of the 400 Mothers of April whose children had been murdered or disappeared by pro-government forces. (5), 55, is the mother of Jonathan Morazán Meza, 21, who was shot by a sniper at a protest in May. After Jonathan’s murder, she sent her eighteen-year-old son to Costa Rica, where he would join some (6). Meza stayed in Nicaragua to fight for justice, to march with the other mothers. “I’m not scared. Because if is going to kill, he will always kill people, because he is a murderer,” she said. “And even if he kills 1,000 or 2,000 or 3,000 or 4,000 or 100,000 people, he can kill, but he can’t kill everyone.”

When I interviewed Jacqueline Valdivia, 41, the mother of Christopher Nayrobi, eighteen, who was a student in León, she described how the police illegally detained him for protesting. “We are being repressed for expressing our views,” she said. “They want to silence us. And my son doesn’t like that.” At the time of our interview, she had traveled to Managua to request that the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights help get her son out of detention before he was tortured, as so many students have been.

When citizens like Meza and Valdivia, led by students, began to protest in April, Argueta was busy working full-time at a casino and studying at the local university. Her friend and fellow student Franco Alexander Valdivia (no relation to Jacqueline), who did participate in the marches, was shot in the head by a pro-government sniper.

Shortly after Valdivia’s death, Argueta, who lived with her mother, began to receive threats. “They wrote my name on a piece of paper and the name of my daughter,” she said of the first threat, which was left inside her mother’s home. Argueta believes she received the threat because she was friends with Valdivia. Later, someone left a wooden cross in front of the house, which Argueta described as the way pro-government forces mark houses whose inhabitants would be murdered.


|||Hazel Yolibeth Argueta with her daughter, Valeria Fernanda.|||

Argueta decided to take her daughter and flee to Mexico in hopes of reuniting with her father, who lives in Puebla. To leave Nicaragua, she needed written permission from Valeria’s father, but, in a rush to flee, she didn’t get it. She fled, worrying that her daughter would not be allowed out of the country, but the two managed to escape and travel by bus through Honduras, Guatemala, and Mexico. Argueta’s mother initially decided to stay in Estelí but later fled to Honduras, after she found the words “more bullets, more bullets” painted on her house.

When Mexican photographer Jacky Muniello and I attended a march organized by the Mothers of April on September 2, 2018, in Managua, we saw a city in chaos, one in which citizens young and old protested en masse, shutting down the streets despite the very real possibilities of being shot, beaten, disappeared, or jailed and tortured. As the mothers marched, they carried poster-sized photos of their children in the air.


|||Hazel Yolibeth Argueta with her daughter and two other migrant children.|||

“What we want is peace,” Argueta said, sitting near the playground in front of a mural that featured the tiny handprints of children who had stayed at the shelter in Reynosa. “Nicaragua is beautiful, but unfortunately it has become a country at war,” she explained. Later, when I walked back to the dormitories where mothers and their children stayed, I caught sight of Argueta standing in front of the dorm-room window, which was covered in pink metal bars, tenderly fixing Valeria Fernanda’s ponytail as two other migrant girls, both eight years old, gathered around.

Although Argueta had reached the US-Mexico border, she made it clear that she had no plans to request asylum in the US. Aware of President Trump’s continued policy of separating migrant parents from their children, she said, “My daughter and I have never been separated. I would resist anyone who tried to separate me from my child.” With the help of the staff at the shelter in Reynosa, she was requesting asylum in Mexico in hopes of being reunited with her father. “I didn’t finish my studies, and that weighs on me, but fleeing my country is better than death.”

* (7) is a freelance journalist and translator based in Mexico City.*

In the Running: Lupe Valdez

Mar
**Name:** Lupe Valdez

**Age:** 71

**The Race:** Governor of Texas

**Making History:** I would be the first lesbian and first Hispanic governor of Texas.

**The Challenge:** I’m the eighth child of migrant workers. I grew up in the poorest neighborhood in San Antonio. But because of the quality public education that I got, I had doors opened for me that otherwise would’ve never opened. I’m running because I know what it’s like to have to work two or three jobs to make ends meet. It was not until I got jobs that provided health care, a living wage, and sick leave that I was able to concentrate on a better quality of life. We as public servants need to be able to provide the same type of opportunities for others.

**The Best and Worst Advice:** The best advice I received was from a pastor who wanted me to help introduce Spanish into services. I was so nervous to read in front of the congregation, but he told me, “It’s not your fault they don’t understand another language. It’s not your fault that they don’t understand you. It’s their fault. Just go ahead and be yourself.” He never realized how powerful he made me feel at that moment.

When I was a federal agent, there were not very many people who looked like me. It was mostly white guys. At one point, when I was in undercover school, one of the managers came down from DC. This was around the time when women were starting to get into management, and the gentleman from DC told the rest of us in the class, in no uncertain terms, that he would “never take orders from somebody who has to sit down to pee.” It was so humiliating to be there when he said that. I remember thinking at that very moment, *If I should ever be in a position of management, I will never want anybody to feel the way I just felt.*

**Most Powerful Political Memory:** I had a friend who was one of the first Latinos to be a school trustee in the Dallas area. He was also a gay man. As someone who shares similar identities, seeing his leadership was inspiring.

**Real Talk:** Women running for office choose to swim upstream. To stand up for injustice in public, to challenge the boys’-club dynamic, you’ve got to have stamina. You’ve got to have resistance.

*Meena Harris is the founder of the (1).*

Finding My Grandmother, One Psychic at a Time

Mar
I’m in Sedona, Arizona, where today’s psychic gazes at some point across my right shoulder, la-la-la-ing to herself. She is a young woman with long hair, in a loose cotton dress. The other psychics I’ve seen in my West Coast psychic quest have been surprisingly suburban. Coiffed, scarved, in department-store dresses, they collectively put me in mind of a principal at a mildly hip elementary school.

This one — Mari — would have looked at home at Woodstock. Her la-la-las trill out as I ask her questions.

My main question has to do with my grandmother, who is long dead. I’ve been visiting psychics to see if I can find her.

“I see her,” Mari says, still rapt by whatever it is that sits above my shoulder. “The most important word to her was ‘freedom.’ She cared about her family but cared a lot more about traveling. And she had some kind of second sight.”

All of which is, remarkably, true. Mari also tells me that my husband and I cut off money from a member of our family, which we’d just, days ago, had to do. It’s upsetting, she says. We wonder how he’ll do without our financial support.

Which is pretty much the theme of every conversation my husband, Bruce, and I have had in the last forty-eight hours. Mari mentions that Bruce and I once went together to a haunted place called the Hay House. At this point, she’s so accurate, I’m giddy.

I’ve seen multiple psychics before Mari, and watched them cast around and flounder, giving me a milk-and-cookies version of my grandmother before backtracking. And I’d chosen to visit Sedona — the capital of New Age — in the hopes that, with all of its crystals and energy spirals and aura readings, I’d find a psychic who seemed worthy of the name.

The previous psychic I saw was a middle-aged blond named Julie. Julie threw her head back dramatically when considering my questions (I had paid for three, at fifteen dollars a pop, and written them out on little cards). Then she said, with a squinched-up face, stuff that must have sounded likely to be true, but wasn’t: Your grandmother just doted on you, didn’t she? She was a warm, loving person, wasn’t she?

Um, no.

Well, Julie said gustily, she *wanted t*o be a warm person.

By the time I found Mari, I’d spent a year visiting psychics in search of my grandmother, May. May believed in spirits, conducted séances, and practiced table-rapping, using my mother and her other children as séance partners. My grandmother spoke most often to a spirit named Simon, who rapped on the table she used for this purpose: two raps for yes, one for no. May told me, and my mother backed it up, that the Simon table would sometimes express itself by flinging itself across the room.

The best way of finding May, I reasoned, was to see if she could let me know of her presence through a psychic or a medium. Not that I began this quest really believing in such things. At most, I was willing to be convinced.

Why do this? After my mother’s death, in 2014, I decided that I needed to speak to my grandmother, or at least experience her, again. She was the strongest and most independent woman I’ve ever known, worlds apart from my quiet, timid mother. May liked her family well enough, but, as Mari pointed out, she loved the rest of the world more. She had a fierce drive to travel, to try everything, even if it meant staying in an Amsterdam brothel, as she once did, because the room was cheap. She smoked opium cigarettes. At 79, she trekked across Kenya. Her appetite was for life, for experience, for living wholly. I lacked her ferocity but had inherited her restless spirit.

I was a high-school dropout with a drug problem when my grandmother and I had our most intense conversations. She told me about what she termed her “metaphysics,” which amounted to the mind’s power over the physical world. She taught me about our ability to transcend the body, by which, I can see now, she meant her gender. Born at the end of the nineteenth century, she lived as few women of her generation did. She told me the mind was everything and that it never ceased to exist. As I grew up, kicked drugs, and finally went to college, at a newly sober twenty, May, with her astonishing lack of fear, became my guide. If existence never ends, I felt, I could always change the terms of mine.

After my session with Mari, at a New Age emporium loaded with crystals, I drift back into the store. Reading the signs, I learn these crystals can do things like realign my chakra and my heart and my uterus, or, if that’s not enough shifting-around of my innards, I can buy a chakra-balancing spray. Or purchase some shungite, a Russian mineral that protects from the harmful rays of Wi-Fi signals and laptops. Shungite is all over the place here, though the store has Wi-Fi, and plenty of salespeople tap furiously into their phones.

I hunt through the store for a crystal necklace. I choose one that has different-colored stones falling like an ambling river. I spend almost $200, which is the most I’ve ever spent on jewelry. A slip of paper says the piece will bring out my beauty and my wisdom. As I loosen the chain from its neck-like holder, I am ready to accept anything. The reading with Mari leaves me caught up in a bender, drunk off my newfound belief.

The day before the visit to Mari, Bruce and I took a vortex tour through Sedona. Vortexes are “energy centers,” sites that gained their status during 1987’s Harmonic Convergence. The concept of the Convergence spun out of an unusual and confusing alignment between the solar system and the Mayan calendar. Thousands poured into Sedona to meditate together and seek energy from designated sites, all in the service of ushering in a new period of planetary peace. The vortex tours are supposed to fill you with this energy. And to make your psychic self, as I understood it, receptive. Our guide was blond and conservatively dressed. I’d imagined being picked up in a 1960s van — maybe something like the psychedelic van in *Scooby-Doo* — but she pulled up in a dowdy sedan. I was back with the mildly hip principal again.

We didn’t feel any energy. The guide told us not to worry about it. And then she asked us if we noticed the Hindu god Ganesh looking down on us, in the guise of an elephant-headed rock? We did not notice Ganesh looking down on us. The only notable thing we saw that day was a bearded man at one vortex site. He wore a loincloth and had chained himself to a tree by a hook through the septum of his nose.

I’m still not sure how I felt about Mari’s reading, after that first intoxication wore off. She seemed to see my grandmother, but did that mean my grandmother was present? I can imagine May flitting through the afterlife as she had done this world, wanting to see everything, never touching down. It was perhaps enough to know that her ferocity and strength were still visible. I have not seen any psychics since that reading. I may go again, but the quest seems less urgent now. I have a necklace, and a sense that maybe May was right: the universe, like her, is greedy, and hates to let things go.

*Susanne Paola Antonetta, author of* A Mind Apart, Body Toxic, *and* Make Me a Mother, *is currently completing a book about the search for her grandmother.*

Say No to Say Yes

Mar
Sometimes I wonder what it means to be an empowered autistic woman. Not a “genius,” not “disabled,” just empowered. Fulfilled. Happy, even.

There are so few examples of what this looks like in the public eye. The autistic community is very closeted, and very misunderstood. We don’t have flamboyant street parades celebrating our way of life, or revolutions and protests on behalf of our needs. Our sensitivities and preferences are still seen as things to cure, conceal, or change. We’re a burden until we act like other people and see things the way that they do.

Yet only through saying no to other people’s ways of doing and seeing things have I felt the taste of liberation and empowerment as an autistic woman. Prior to this, I lived in a constant state of overextension and exhaustion.

A friend once said to me that when we first met, I was like a startled ostrich. I would frantically orient myself around understanding other people and helping them to feel more at ease in my presence. And this involved more than just saying “please” and “thank you” at the right moments, utilizing particular body language, and looking them in the eye when talking to them. While all of this took work, hiding the extent of my otherness took a lot more.

Performing social niceties is nothing compared to concealing my way of thinking, feeling, and processing information. In order to fit in, I learned to say no to all of my natural instincts, desires, intuitions, and preferences, because I sensed that they were different from those of the other people around me. The toll of doing this was immense. I had an ongoing private struggle with adrenal fatigue, anxiety, depression, disordered eating patterns, obsessing, overanalyzing, irritable bowel syndrome, trying in vain to control everything, suicidal ideation, rage, resentment, frustration, and sorrow.

It seemed easier to harm, abandon, and judge myself than to allow others the chance to harm, abandon, and judge me.

Even when I wanted to say no, I didn’t. Although “no” was my first word as a baby, I quickly stopped using it. I’m a logical creature, and I worked out pretty fast that saying yes and allowing others to do as they please — regardless of my own thoughts or feelings about it — made them more relaxed around me, and my social security seemed to be guaranteed.

I rarely ever held others accountable for their actions, questioned their motivations, or asked them to change their behaviors. I took what they said and did at face value. I apologized first, and readily asked for forgiveness. I did everything that I could to like what they liked, do what they did, and say what they said, so that I wasn’t perceived as a threat — because being different is threatening. It’s seen as dissenting from the tribe, and many people don’t have the emotional, mental, and spiritual infrastructure to accommodate for differences in others. So when we embrace our differences, we may find ourselves being left out, seen as rude, or labeled as disabled. It can feel frightening and alienating.

Initially, I explored my otherness through fashion. People acted like they were comfortable with this. They even seemed to idolize my calculated displays of eccentricity, and the way I would shamelessly run around in hot pants and sequins and spill glitter dust everywhere. It wasn’t an issue, because I was still playing by the rules. I went to brunch and coffee dates, left parties arm in arm with my girlfriends, promptly replied to texts, and carefully crafted what I would share on social media.

Yet all of my energy was still going toward abiding by the laws of what our culture calls *connecting*, and it was at the expense of my well-being. I had reduced myself to the status of a prop in the mise-en-scène of other people’s lives, and I felt out of alignment, resentful. I realized that if I wanted others to care for me, it was my job to become aware of — and accept — what it took to truly care for myself.

So I completely changed my relationship with communication. Because the reality is that I spend hours, days, weeks, months, and in some cases years processing the interactions that I have with people. And when I watch them eating, texting, driving, emailing, thinking about other things, getting touchy-feely, having the TV on in the background, smoking, drinking, doing drugs, checking other people out, dancing, shopping, exercising, casually scrolling social feeds, and answering phones while supposedly *connecting*, I feel horrified and overwhelmed.

Now I’ve essentially become a one-woman wellness center. I moved to the country with my boyfriend a few years ago, and I started putting extensive self-care rituals in place. I refuse to glaze over the energy that it takes to meet up with someone, see my family, or attend a meeting or a big event. I do tarot readings to get a sense of the occasion because it gives me an anchor that verbal communication never does. I dry-brush my body, soak in the tub, meditate, and exercise to let off steam, because being anxious about social situations builds up a lot of tension, which I need to release. And I’ve found that these anxieties have less to do with being an anxious person than they do with being an autistic person.

When I walk into a room of people, I’m in the void. I have to suspend myself in a reality that isn’t mine, and somehow find a way to feel safe in it.

A family member once regaled to me her own experiences with social anxiety. “Oh, once you get there, you always feel better,” she said, and “You’ll be glad you went afterwards.” Unfortunately, this logic doesn’t apply to me. To cope with a social situation, I have to accept that it’s not going to feel natural or easy. I’m wired differently from other people, and that’s not going to change once I sip some champagne or see a friend I didn’t expect to be there.

Now I spend a lot of time in my own space. I feel at peace there, and it enables me to look forward to being in other people’s spaces. Through taking refuge in the sanctity of an environment that I’ve created, I can build up the courage that I need to ride the waves of what I don’t understand and cannot predict in social situations.

And I no longer pressure myself to be the same as others. Certain friendships fell away when I embraced my uniqueness, yet their absences freed up time and energy for the friends who have room for me and my otherness. Which doesn’t really feel like otherness anymore — it’s just who I am.

I’ve become everything that I’ve said yes to: I’m not a montage of other people’s ideas about the best ways to live and communicate. My days and nights might not involve meeting others’ social expectations — but they do involve living the life of a happy and empowered autistic woman.

* (1) is an Australian writer learning that her first novel will tell her when it’s finished, and not the other way around.*

Drowning in My Own Estrogen

Mar
I had a breast reduction when I was sixteen. It was definitely the move. I’m only five foot two and not all that big in circumference, and I was just a friggin’ kid when my boobs decided to become large enough to leave even a woman twice my scale generously endowed. My mom confided in me that she thought it was the (1) that did it. The ones with the little golf tees embedded in them that would pop out when the chicken’s time had come. The ones with all that juicy breast meat. “The hormones,” she’d whisper, as if someone from the national chicken council might be listening to us in our kitchen, and they mustn’t know we were on to them. *Shhh, the hormones.*

I mean, it was definitely the hormones. Namely the estrogen that my body was pumping out like some kind of titty factory. They’re also the very same chemicals that have endowed me with soft skin, a sultry voice, and curves that’ll put your eye out (if I do say so myself). I’m capable of saying all this self-aggrandizing shit about myself now, but back then I was convinced that no one would ever really see me and my soft, fiery, naked little heart, protected as it was with all my ample padding. I developed the unconscious habit of slumping my shoulders forward to deemphasize my breasts, which left my posture in the shape of a collapsing star. I know that’s (2), but I’m (3).

I once wrote the droll little simile “breasts like albatrosses” somewhere in my notebook, when my English class read “ (4),” because I WAS PROBABLY BORED OUT OF MY FUCKING MIND and composing marginalia to survive. (I reread the poem for the purpose of writing this essay, and I have to say, Coleridge had bars. Sorry I misjudged you, Samuel!) But true to “Rime,” I felt at the time that my tremendous breasts were a cosmic consequence I’d carry around my neck forever as I floated alone on an eternally becalmed sea, surrounded by water, dying of thirst. I wasn’t sure what I’d done to deserve what felt like punishment, but I knew enough to suspect that it was just the kind of quotidian betrayal that the pubescent body specializes in — like a caricature artist at a bar mitzvah, it takes that one thing about you and inflates it to a comic proportion that you’re supposed to just accept with a penciled-on grin, a party favor.

I would take baths that lasted for an eternity. You know those statues of the Virgin Mary in her little blue grotto, all melancholy and serene? If you were to lay one of those statues on its back — that’s how I felt (and still feel) when I’m in the bath. I took refuge there. Floating for hours was my small act of protest against the gravity of my body. I basically lived in the tub, soaking and dreaming and writing little poems and magic symbols in the steam on the glass. It became a sort of temple, and I its prune-fingered priestess.

The bath was the one place where I felt like my true self and not someone trapped inside a cartoon drawing of a “sexy lady,” a figure I wasn’t sure I wanted to be. It was the one place I didn’t need to censor my body by covering it in giant sweatshirts. It was the one place where I was safe to be just as hot, naked, and soft as I actually am, without getting dragged into whatever fantasy people have when they see large breasts on a small girl. In the bath, my thoughts would float into the steam and sink underwater into deafness.

I spent so much time there, I think my mom was afraid I’d (5) myself. When she suggested the idea of a breast reduction, I think I probably just nodded and cried. I was clearly drowning in estrogen, suffocated by my own pendulous breasts. She brought me to a ton of doctors and had it deemed a medically necessary procedure so that our insurance would cover it. I have always really appreciated that, but as an adult I understand it in a whole new way — I mean, I could barely handle the paperwork for my son’s summer camp.

When I went in the pre-operating room before surgery, the doctor drew on my breasts with a magic marker, and that was really interesting because I had never until that moment had occasion to leave my body. I was like, *So, this is astral projection. Wow! Good thing I’m not in that body, because some strange man is doodling on it with a goddamn Sharpie.* Next, two nurses and an anesthesiologist took over, my body horizontal as they hovered above me. One of them said in a Russian accent, “Your name is Mya? Many, many girls in my country are called Maja!” And then the next said, “Oh, in Israel we have lots of Mayas, too!” And before the third chimed in with her tale of Maias near and far, I got “It’s a Small World After All” stuck in my head and I couldn’t wait for them to knock me out already.

I was fourteen pounds lighter after the surgery. When I stood up, I vomited and passed out on the hospital floor. My mom said, conspiratorially, “If anyone ever asks about the scars, tell them you were in the war.” I was sixteen, and it was 1997 — which war? The Cold War? Vietnam? I asked her about it recently, and she didn’t know what the hell she was talking about either. *Shhh, it’s just* the war. *The body war, the women’s brigade, the titty regiment.*

The healing process took a long time, but *don’t it always?* And if I’m being real, it’s ongoing. I realize now that my habit of running a bath and holding court there during house parties in college was just one of the unsubtle ways I’ve tried to make space for my private, most holy self to exist with other people. These days, I’m basically a nudist. I joined the Y, but not for exercise — for the naked sauna. I’m a devotee of hot springs. I nursed my baby in public, so at a certain point in my life I was whipping my breasts out every ten minutes, no matter where I was.

My reduced breasts reflect who I am pretty accurately. They’re witch’s tits: they’re scarred. They’ve stretched and shrunk. They’ve provided sustenance to a whole human being. And somehow, magically, they remain kind of cute.

*Mya Spalter writes (6) and poetry about science.*

