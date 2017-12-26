Remote Control

I am bad

at the thing that glows,

bad at gently holding it

close. In the Western malls,

certain girls buy purple

clips and sparkly chapstick.

Doors slide back for their slender legs,

while fluorescent lights their way.

I developed

an ear over time,

for hearing too many voices,

watched too much

TV, until I walked straight

into the circuitry, walked past

the black box of shame (room in my father’s name).

I entered the small town

of electric reds and greens.

I was inside the thing itself.

Land of abandonment, imperceptible whirring.

I couldn’t tell if I should be coming or going

in the there of no there.

So I kneeled

beside my indecision, corrupted wire of black

hair. The girls,

they’ll be alright, certain ones. That low hum

of the early morning

is the buzz of the sleep

of sardonic teens. I never was one.

Now I’m grown, losing men

in honor of returning to my self-

doubt. I’m not warm, but near to. I keep

breaking up and getting back

together with myself. It’s a pattern,

draws a frantic line. Once, I lived among walls

covered in rainbows and ribbons, the light

and bind of a girlhood mind.

I guess I’ve always been acutely

alive. I’m incessantly watching

a new screen now. I texted Birthday Boy:

Do you want to see me?

I have become the picture projected,

line drawn in an earthquake,

white plates broken on the floor,

porcelain static.

Liz Dosta is a poet and artist. She resides in Brooklyn, New York.