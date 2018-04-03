ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Happy birthday, Aries. This month, it’s time to have an adventure with yourself. Take a road trip all alone, even if it’s just for one night, and stay in a cool hotel. If you can’t afford a hotel for the night, go away early in the morning and come back very late. If you don’t have access to a car, take a train, or at least the subway in a different direction and longer than you’ve ever taken it.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

It’s not always easy to know the will of the universe. Maybe the will of the universe isn’t even something you believe in. But whether or not you believe in it, one way to know what definitely isn’t the will of the universe is when you are hurting yourself to make something happen.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Sometimes we act out of kindness, or what we believe is kindness, and we don’t understand why others are not receptive to it. We are being so helpful and nice! What could be the problem?

Sometimes people are not ready for help. Sometimes people are not open to receiving kindness. And sometimes the actions we take in the name of helping another person have additional motives that others can sense. This month, be clear in your motives when you do good works — and then let the results go.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

This month, pay attention to your relationship with time. Do you think you can bend time, and thus, you’re always late? Are you afraid of aging? Do you ever feel like you are just killing hours? Do you do everything at the last minute? Are you always the first one to arrive anywhere? Whatever your relationship is to time, just observe it and don’t try to change anything. Then ask yourself which underlying beliefs of yours have influenced that relationship.

LEO

(July 23 to August 22)

Some of us are born wanting to escape ourselves, and others of us acquire this trait in childhood or teenhood. Then there are the people who at least appear to be very content with living in a body on planet Earth. If you are a comfy person, mazel tov! I’m happy for you that you don’t have the itch. But if you do find existence prickly, there are two balms that I know of: stillness and creativity.

VIRGO

(August 23 to September 22)

Mercury is in retrograde right now, but who cares? As your astrologer and fellow Virgo, I say let’s pretend that Mercury is not in retrograde. Go about your life as though anything is possible, there are no bad omens, and the world is as we choose to see it. If something breaks or goes wrong, remember that this happens other times of the year too.

LIBRA

(September 23 to October 22)

Really pay attention to your air-sign nature this month, in all capacities. Make sure you are feeling the breeze: in your relationships, your work life, your home life, and even simply in the way you talk to yourself. If you feel like you’re suffocating a bit in any of these areas, what are some small changes you can make to let a gust in?

SCORPIO

(October 23 to November 21)

They say that a miracle is a shift in perception. I think they are right. While I love me some peak experiences, romances, highs, magic, and awe, it’s those internal shifts that are ultimately the most profound. This month, look for opportunities to experience the miraculous — not outside of yourself, but internally.

SAGITTARIUS

(November 22 to December 21)

There’s a lot of ugly shit going on in our world right now. But you know what? There has always been a lot of ugly shit going on in our world. There is love, and there is ugly shit — always has been, always will be. I’m not saying “It’s all good, man.” I’m saying it’s not all anything.

CAPRICORN

(December 22 to January 19)

Every day this month, at the end of the day, write down something that you did really right. It might feel uncomfortable giving yourself any kind of praise. Or it might feel limited to list only one thing (after all, you’re fucking radiant). But simply write down one a day. Then, at the end of the month, read over the whole list. What is your favorite thing on there?

AQUARIUS

(January 20 to February 18)

What is it about a moment that goes from harrowing, anxious, and full of self-torture, to completely all right? What I’ve noticed in my studies — first drugs and alcohol, now meditation — is that we find relief when we move from living in the future to just living. This month, wear a rubber band around your wrist. When you catch yourself future-tripping, give it a little snap.

PISCES

(February 19 to March 20)

The things we are embarrassed of liking are probably the things closest to who we really are. This month, as the winter weather takes its last dying gasps, surround yourself with everything you are ashamed of liking but secretly adore.

Melissa Broder is the author of the forthcoming novel The Pisces (Hogarth, May 2018); four collections of poems, including Last Sext (Tin House 2016); and So Sad Today, a book of essays from Grand Central .