“I am not a murderer, even in the brilliance / of sleep where poems are three-dimensional.”

—Ruth Stone, from "The Möbius Strip of Grief"

This book had started as a collection of elegies for my grandmother, the poet Ruth Stone, who passed away in 2011. I had been seeking solace in her poems, which meditated so powerfully on grief — namely for my grandfather, who committed suicide at a young age — and it was like I was being handed a torch.

A Möbius strip continuously loops back on itself, an ouroboros, a highway interchange you can’t ever exit. For my grandmother, that’s what grief was. In my new poetry collection, I wanted to get at a family’s epic dedication to trauma: the perpetuity of a certain darkly humorous sorrow, a mania I watched travel through three generations. But the more I investigated this grief, the more it expanded and complicated itself. I found myself writing about the grief of women and their suppressed genius. It went beyond elegy into the strangeness of our sexual desire, our ill-equipped reactions to death, and the clumsiness of the living. It all had to do with more than just ME.

Grief is universal, and all living things have to face loss — even if that loss is your own missed opportunities, your own mind, your love, or the way you’ve been treated. I wanted grief — women’s grief — to have its own habitat. What better place than a backward baroque hallucinatory strip club?

***

Introduction

At the Möbius Strip Club of Grief, come on in, the ladies are

XXX! If you want the skinny ones we got skeletons cracking

round those poles. And over at the bar — there’s Grandma, with

her breasts hanging at her stomach — gorgeous with a shook

manhattan, and murderous with a maxi pad. At the Möbius Strip

Club of Grief all the drinks are free. Grocery store rosé in gallon

bottles on every table. And the dead don’t want your tips. They just

want you to listen to their poems. Don’t do anything dangerous.

And call every once in a while. In fact, they tip you at the MSCOG.

With checks. With a sigh they’ll throw one down at your feet —

We make it rain with checks.

Then the dead are sitting at the back of the club, dying further.

Sniffing. Shuffling into the bathrooms, holding their skin in their

hands, farting methane and sobbing across the stage with their last

meal — it’s the raciest show in town. And ladies, there’s men too,

hanging themselves on the bathroom doors and from the rafters,

totally naked, with their cocks in their hands, tears coming down

their faces. Ladies, you’ll love how their feet smell. How their

bones protrude. How they leave no note.

Medieval

At the funeral they carried boom boxes on their shoulders,

blaring Chopin, swaggering over the snow in sync,

in all black, the cloth of penitents and matriarchs.

A hole is free to dig,

if you know how to ask men with the right tools.

Funerals need not break the bank.

Through the yard

like a procession of Danes and Duchesses from Hamlet ,

all hired mourners from birth,

punters of rough gods,

women of the salons —

our funerals are like poker games

in the back room

at the Möbius Strip Club of Grief.

The stakes are high.

You have to have pneumonia to get in.

You have to cough and gurgle.

You have to have a cat on your lap.

And refuse to eat.

Last Words

After the funeral was out

the hors d’oeuvres came out.

Olives, pâté, sardines with soft bones and violent,

flushed organs — too much wine, slouched on a flowery chair —

aperitifs on the porch with the early moon —

I looked at the sky overhead where it said

in the white jet-stream cursive:

dying is awful .

And I lit my head on fire.

Danced a dance for the gods.

Mom pealed out, off down the mountain

like Mad Max

to sit alone in her house,

to play solitaire in the dark

because they’d turned off the lights again;

the pipes were frozen, the wood almost gone —

so solitaire on the floor beside the woodstove,

thinking

about abandonment

about love

about luck

about money —

like a winter songbird

it sang in her head all day:

Who will pay?

Who will pay?

Who will pay?

Lap Dance

I think everyone’s glad I’m dead , said the stripper

with the caved-in face. Her fingers were bone and no

sinew. She flapped her arms at the two wrens

caught up in the rafters, staring down

on the empty dance hall. Chirps rained like sparks

from the electric saws in their hearts.

No one here is glad anyone is dead. But

there is a certain comfort in knowing

the dead can entertain us, if we wish. We line up

outside looking drowned, telling whoever comes

our way that we are falling very fast. And that

we are fine. The dead as wrinkled as jet streams

cutting across the room with glasses lost on their

heads, vitamins dissolving like milk

under tongues, hair still growing, crackling

out of their skulls in time-lapse loops —

and we file in, in ones and twos, clinging

to our tragedies, finding our favorite face,

and it looks back at us with indifference, contempt,

chill disappointment. You never came much

when I was alive , says one with red hair, lying

on her side, a Botticelli on the stage;

and now you want a piece? $20 for five minutes;

I’ll hold your hand in my own. I’ll tell you

you were good to me.

From The Möbius Strip Club of Grief . Used with permission of Tin House Books. © 2018 Bianca Stone.