AQUARIUS

(January 20 to February 18)

Happy birthday, Aquarius! As the Water Bearer, people often mistake you for a water sign, when in fact you are air — at times an invisible protection for those around you, at times as weightless as space. This month, give yourself permission to be water, too — feeling, flowing, taking up visible space. You’ve been carrying the bucket around for a long time.

PISCES

(February 19 to March 20)

It’s important to be inspired by art, music, and literature. But if you find yourself comparing your life to a piece of art, remember that art is art and life is life. There’s a reason why people make art. If life were enough, there would be no need.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Terms and conditions of being alive: No one really knows why we’re here — which is great, actually. Making our own meaning is exhausting, but also, it's better than being told what to do. If you aren’t enjoying the mystery this month, find a person to help. You'll be given an instant purpose.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

The term homo sapiens is Latin for “wise man,” but what does wisdom mean to you? This month, consider the wisest people you have known. Look for their commonalities. Was it curiosity, kindness, patience, and/or something else that allowed them to convey what they knew to you in a way that you could hear it? Prioritize this quality.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Baby yourself a little bit this month. If you need help, ask for it. If you’re tired, take a nap. If you’re hungry, reach for food. If your needs aren’t being met, express that. Don’t be afraid to soothe what aches in you. If you are afraid, do it anyway, and see that the world continues to turn.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

This month, it’s time to amplify your throat chakra. Wear blue, the color of this chakra. Speak up even when you are afraid. Sing in the shower, in the car, and try to get a private room at a karaoke place. Eat blue-raspberry Popsicles. Eat ice-blue mints. Eat blueberries. Visualize your throat filled with aqua light. Only say yes when you mean it.

LEO

(July 23 to August 22)

Do you ever look back at something you did in your life and feel so embarrassed that you kind of squeal a little? This month, take a look at some of your most shameful memories and ask yourself what it is about them that gives you the heebie-jeebies. If you were judged by others, were they themselves perfect? If you were judged by yourself, was it a fair trial?

VIRGO

(August 23 to September 22)

Sometimes we don’t want to grow anymore. Sometimes it’s like, OK, that’s enough, I’ve learned my lessons, can I just chill in this incarnation or mind-state or sort-of-bad-habit that doesn’t cause pain to anyone else but me? This month, you may be reminded that we don’t always control the pace, frequency, or intensity with which we grow. Let life do its thing to you. There will be flowers.

LIBRA

(September 23 to October 22)

What would it mean to refuse to be victimized, not by others but by yourself? What are the pressures you place on yourself because you think you “should” be something other than what you are at this very moment? Where did you get the idea of what you should be? Is it necessary? Is it true?

SCORPIO

(October 23 to November 21)

Forgiveness seems to be an unpopular concept in our culture right now, and maybe it never was super-beloved. Personally, I’m a big fan of forgiveness, not because it lets the other person off the hook but because it allows me to stop replaying a past harm in my mind every damn day. I have not been able to force a feeling of forgiveness. But being open to it, just a crack, is a good place to start.

SAGITTARIUS

(November 22 to December 21)

Sometimes we write off the interests of those we love as things we will never understand, without even exploring them. Maybe they appear too boring, complicated, loud, or violent, and we immediately write them off. This month, take some time to get to know an interest of one person who is close to you. Observe with full attention, ask questions, and maybe participate.

CAPRICORN

(December 22 to January 19)

One thing that’s not so bad about having suffered is that our experience eventually can be helpful to others — sometimes even in a way that feels like redemption. What have you been through that others may be going through right now? Where can you find them?

Melissa Broder is the author of the forthcoming novel The Pisces (Hogarth, May 2018), four collections of poems, including Last Sext (Tin House 2016), as well as So Sad Today, a book of essays from Grand Central.