Sorry to break it to you, but perfect skin is a myth (unless you are blessed by the skin-gene gods, or filthy rich) — and achieving skin that you feel good about takes daily management. That’s why even a hint of smooth, supple, dewy skin makes you feel like you’ve got your shit together. I’m convinced Beyoncé wrote “Flawless” after discovering the magic of Biologique Recherche’s P50. Which is why I’ve taken to weekly facials — in the comfort of my own home, of course. Some people come up with brilliant ideas in the shower; I like to make big decisions under a moisturizing mask.

Feeling lackluster about your relationship? Tired of reading the news? Just spent three hours in unnecessary traffic? Trying to read the same “critically acclaimed” book for the third time? Your roommate left the dishes in the sink — again?

For a quick fix (that might not have any long-term effects emotionally but will make you feel damn good), do an at-home facial. It doesn’t have to take up all your time. My rule: three masks will do, but so will an exfoliating pad alone. Basically, less is more and more is more; it depends on how much time you’ve got to sit around and bask in nothingness.

So, here is my very personal guide to mastering at-home facials, even if you’re lazy most days, like me. Splurgy product recommendations included — because duh #Lavish #Luxury #SpaLife — but not required. Ready, set, mask.

Set the Mood: The most crucial step of your at-home spa experience is setting the mood, transforming your space into your idea of a serene oasis. You could spend a hundred and fifty dollars to lie on an aesthetician’s table, but the best part of doing it at home is that there are snacks.

Light a candle (my go-to right now is Diptyque Verveine, which smells like lemons with a subtle hint of fresh-cut leaves) or simmer some herbs and citrus. Infuse some bougie spa water: watermelon, lemon, cucumber, rosemary, mint. Make some special tea, and by special I mean add CBD-oil drops to it. I’ve been adding Select’s lemon-ginger CBD oil to my green tea, or a lavender CBD oil to my peppermint tea, and while I am neurotic by nature, I think I can now identify as a sort of chill person because of this tea. Put on a fluffy robe and slap some cucumbers on your eyes. Turn your phone on Airplane Mode and turn up the ’90s R&B (or your friend’s podcast you’ve been saying you’ll listen to for months). Put some Hot Cheetos or granola in your most expensive bowl. You have now entered the chill zone.

Do the Most: The time to be extra (and selfish) is now. Cancel plans. Don’t leave the house all day. Procrastinate. Leave him on read. Take naps. Take as long as you need — an hour, maybe two. My other (very important) rule: try to use products that feel like a science experiment, for one reason, and one reason alone — it’s fun.

Start with opening up your pores and bringing all the dirt to the surface. I do that with a ten-to-fifteen-minute face steam. Dr. Dennis Gross makes an expensive but very efficient steamer. Then I like to double cleanse. First, with an oil-based cleanser, like Omorovicza’s Thermal Cleansing Balm, which warms up a little on your skin, breaks down all your makeup, and somehow smells like oranges, a miracle indeed. Second, I use a cleanser that also gently exfoliates, like Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Enzyme Cleanser, which starts as a powder and turns into a milky cleanser once it hits water. Voilà: magic!