What To Do When I’m Gone: A Mother’s Wisdom to Her Daughter by Suzy Hopkins and Hallie Bateman. Available April 3, 2018 from Bloomsbury. Used with permission.

Hallie Bateman is an illustrator and writer whose work has appeared in the New Yorker, the New York Times Magazine, Lenny, BuzzFeed, the Awl, and elsewhere. Her creative journal , Brave New Work, was published by MOMA in 2017. She lives in Los Angeles.

Suzy Hopkins is a former newspaper reporter who since 2008 has published a quarterly magazine (Friends and Neighbors, www.seniorfan.com ) for boomers and seniors in California’s Central Sierra. She is also Hallie’s mom. She lives in Columbia, California .