PISCES

(February 19 to March 20)

Happy birthday, Pisces! One thing that’s both annoying and amazing is that we already contain the answers inside of us. This month, instead of seeking them frantically, look for clues that can help you peel back your ego and remember what you already know.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

We can’t all be Stevie Nicks. Some of us are Christine McVie. I’m not saying that you are not Stevie Nicks, but if you ever feel like Christine McVie and wish you were Stevie Nicks, ask yourself why that’s so important to you.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Sometimes beauty is truth and truth is beauty. And sometimes beauty is a total lie. This month, be extra careful when dealing with aesthetic intoxication, feelings of envy, and any assumptions based on externals.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

We all leave the house late sometimes and want to kill the person who is in our way. Of course, that person isn’t actually in our way — they are just living, and we are the ones who are late. This month, take all delays as opportunities to exist exactly where you are and even try to enjoy them.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Feelings aren’t facts, except for when they are a direct product of our intuition. Then they are more factual than anything. This month, look to refine your connection to your intuition. The first step is by never just shoving a feeling away.

LEO

(July 23 to August 22)

What are some things you say you will never do, places where you would never live, jobs you would never have, or behaviors that you would never enact? Do these nos and nevers stem from deep-seated values or merely ego preservation? If they do stem from values, ask yourself where these values came from.

VIRGO

(August 23 to September 22)

Heaven is right now or it isn’t real. This is not to say that anticipation itself isn’t heaven. Or that sadness is not its own form of heaven. One thing about the Christian idea of Heaven is that people are chill with eternity. Same with the Buddhist idea of Nirvana. But what about the eternity of right now?

LIBRA

(September 23 to October 22)

Survival is important. If we don’t survive, we can’t enjoy life. But sometimes, as we get older, the survival mechanisms of our youth are no longer necessary. This month, look at the ways some of your oldest forms of self-preservation might get in the way of your enjoying life.

SCORPIO

(October 23 to November 21)

Euphoric recall is the process by which we remember certain times, people, and experiences in our lives as better than they actually were. We do this when we remember the good and block out the bad: in love, work, and places. This month, before you make any decisions, consider the impact of euphoric recall — especially if it’s a decision involving somewhere you’ve been before.

SAGITTARIUS

(November 22 to December 21)

What would it be like to take a break from entertaining people, from being who you think they want you to be, from working so hard when it comes to others? A month is a long time, but try it for just one day — or even an hour. See if you are not less exhausted.

CAPRICORN

(December 22 to January 19)

What is it about time travel, flight, and invisibility that appeals to us as humans? For me, it’s a longing to transcend the mundane, a hunch that there must be something bigger than what I am seeing. This month, instead of regretting the fact that you do not have magical powers (whichever ones you desire), know that you can go inside yourself for that transcendence.

AQUARIUS

(January 20 to February 18)

Be honest about your mistakes this month. You might think that errors need to be covered up to save face, to save a job, or to save our relationship. But the truth is going to do a lot more for you than any elaborate schemes. You can lie again in April.

